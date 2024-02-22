Kenyans pay tribute to Kelvin Kiptum as his casket heads home for burial

There was a sombre mood in Kenya's Eldoret city on Thursday as world marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum's coffin was loaded into a car at the hospital mortuary.

The 24-year-old and his Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizimana, died on 11 February when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree.

Family members, athletes, and friends gathered at hospital at the start of a procession to accompany him home.

Residents came out in droves to honour the running star, with the cortege crossing the city before travelling to Iten for public viewing.

After that, the procession travels to his parent’s home in Chepsamo village, where a night vigil is expected to take place ahead of the main funeral on Friday.

President William Ruto and international guests are expected to attend the service, after which Kiptum will be transported to his final resting place at his farm at Naiberi.

On Wednesday, a government pathologist revealed that the athlete had died from severe head injuries sustained in the crash.

His death came just months after he set a men’s world record of 2 hours and 35 seconds in the Chicago Marathon.