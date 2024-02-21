Kenyan police officers arrested over human smuggling claims

Kenyan authorities have taken swift action following a significant raid on a house near Nairobi, resulting in the arrest of four police officers. The operation uncovered 37 Ethiopian nationals, believed to be victims of human smuggling and trafficking.

Reports suggest that the detained Ethiopians were en route to South Africa in pursuit of improved living conditions.

This revelation sheds light on the pervasive issue of human trafficking and the desperate measures individuals undertake in search of a better life.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend all involved parties, including the owner of the house and other members of the smuggling ring.

The collaboration between law enforcement agencies signals a commitment to combatting such criminal activities and ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable migrants.

Kenya is a common transit route for Ethiopian migrants attempting to illegally enter South Africa, according to the UN migration agency IOM.

The agency says that the migrants, who are mostly men from Ethiopia's Oromia and SNNP regions, enter Kenya through the Moyale border point, before proceeding to Tanzania and eventually South Africa.