UN chief calls conflicts around the world "deadly daily hungry hell"

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres spoke at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, telling them that "for millions of people caught up in conflicts around the world life is a deadly daily hungry hell."

Guterres added, "record numbers are fleeing their homes in search of safety. And they are crying out for peace. And we must hear them and act. In the immediate term, we must continue to push for peace across the globe."

He mentioned what could happen soon in the Israel-Hamas conflict, "I'm especially alarmed by reports that the Israeli military intends to focus next on Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been squeezed in a desperate search for safety. Such an action would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences."

Guterres also mentioned hotspots in Ukraine, Africa and Asia.

"In Ukraine. I repeat my call for the justice and sustainable peace."

"The fighting must stop in Sudan before it destroys even more lives and spreads."

"In Myanmar. We need sustained international and regional attention to help urgently for the best towards the democratic transition and return to civilian rule," he added.

Guterres ended his speech with a call to all, "if countries fulfill their obligations under the charter, every person has a right to a life of peace and dignity would be guaranteed."