Zimbabwe abolishes inherited colonial death penalty

Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe’s cabinet agreed to abolish the death penalty for murder offences, almost two decades after its last execution.
The cabinet on Tuesday approved the Memorandum on the Private Member’s Death Penalty Abolition Bill introduced to parliament last year, bringing an end to the death penalty introduced in the southern African nation by British colonial administrators.
In an official statement, the Zimbabwean cabinet stressed the need to maintain a fair and balanced penal system, where aggravating circumstances can result in life sentences.
The last execution in Zimbabwe was in 2005, marking a decade and a half since the country renounced this controversial practice.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, himself a former death row inmate during the struggle for independence from British rule, played a central role in this historic decision.
01:05
Kenyan cult leader and 94 others charged with manslaughter
01:09
Sierra Leone: ex-president allowed to travel on medical grounds
Go to video
Kenyan court: Charge doomsday cult leader within 2 weeks or we release him on our terms
01:03
Nigeria: Court orders govt to pay compensation to embattled former central bank chief
01:02
South Africa: Govt to reopen inquiry into probe deaths of apartheid
02:16
Senegal: Dakar residents react to ruling against Sonko's appeal of a libel conviction