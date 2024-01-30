Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

12 sentenced to life imprisonment for lynching Ghana solider

12 sentenced to life imprisonment for lynching Ghana solider
Major Maxwell Mahama   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Ghana

A Ghanaian court has sentenced 12 people to life imprisonment for the murder of army officer Major Maxwell Mahama seven years ago.

The High Court in Accra found them guilty of murder, conspiracy, and abetment in the lynching that took place in Denkyira Obuasi in May 2017.

Among the convicted is a local politician accused of inciting the community to attack the soldier while he was jogging. Two suspects were acquitted.

Major Mahama, 32, was attacked by a mob over false allegations of being an armed robber while on duty to protect a local mine.

The incident sparked national outrage, leading to the arrest of over 50 suspects, with 14 facing prosecution.

The government posthumously promoted Major Mahama to the rank of major and gave him a state burial in Accra.

In 2019, a statue was unveiled in Accra as a national campaign against mob action.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..