12 sentenced to life imprisonment for lynching Ghana solider

A Ghanaian court has sentenced 12 people to life imprisonment for the murder of army officer Major Maxwell Mahama seven years ago.

The High Court in Accra found them guilty of murder, conspiracy, and abetment in the lynching that took place in Denkyira Obuasi in May 2017.

Among the convicted is a local politician accused of inciting the community to attack the soldier while he was jogging. Two suspects were acquitted.

Mother of late Major Maxwell Mahama breaks down in uncontrollable tears as she addresses the media after 12 out of the 14 convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment .#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/CiYLzSAl5N — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) January 29, 2024

Major Mahama, 32, was attacked by a mob over false allegations of being an armed robber while on duty to protect a local mine.

The incident sparked national outrage, leading to the arrest of over 50 suspects, with 14 facing prosecution.

The government posthumously promoted Major Mahama to the rank of major and gave him a state burial in Accra.

In 2019, a statue was unveiled in Accra as a national campaign against mob action.