CAN 2023: Egypt moves on, Ghana falls and Côte d'Ivoire remains hopeful

Egypt is through, Ghana most likely out.

Egypt clinched its place in the last 16 despite conceding – after scoring – in injury time to draw with Cape Verde 2-2, while Ghana conceded two goals in injury time for a 2-2 draw against Mozambique.

Egypt had to win to be sure of advancing. In the end, a draw was enough because Ghana only drew, too.

Jordan Ayew scored two penalties and conceded another for Ghana. Mozambique’s Geny Catamo scored a penalty in the first minute of injury time before Reinildo headed in a corner to equalize in the fourth.

“I take responsibility,” said Ghana coach Chris Hughton, whose post-game news conference was interrupted by shouting in the mixed zone outside. Reporters were kept away from the Ghana players, who were escorted to the team bus amid increased security.

Cape Verde finished Group B with seven points, followed by Egypt on three, Ghana on two and last-place Mozambique also on two.

Ghana could still squeeze through with two points if Cameroon (1 point) and Gambia (0) draw when they play each other in Group C on Tuesday, and both Zambia (2) and Tanzania (1) lose when they play Morocco and Congo, respectively, in Group F on Wednesday.

It would ensure the two worst third-place finishers are from those groups, leaving Ghana among the best four – and Ivory Coast, too.

Egypt substitute Trézéguet equalized early in the second half to cancel Benchimol’s goal for Cape Verde, then set up Mostafa Mohamed in the third minute of injury time.

Cape Verde’s Bryan Teixeira had the last say for the “Blue Sharks” to stay unbeaten.

Egypt was without the injured Mohamed Salah, who cheered the team on from the sidelines.