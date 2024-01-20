African leaders criticize Israel's military campaign in Gaza, call for an immediate cease-fire

African leaders have condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza, urging an immediate end to the ongoing conflict that disproportionately affects civilians.

The criticism was during a conference in Uganda, hosted by the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a coalition of 120 states that do not align formally with any major power bloc.

The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Denis Francis, expressed deep concern and dismay over the continuing calamity in the Gaza Strip.

In a strong statement, he implored the NAM to leverage its influence to bring a halt to the devastating violence, questioning how much more suffering the region could endure.

"I must tell you that I am deeply concerned and indeed dismayed about the ongoing calamity in the Gaza Strip, and so, I call upon this movement to exert its influence in bringing a halt to the carnage that we are all haplessly witnessing. That situation behoves us to ask, how much is enough?" Francis stated.

Uganda's President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also set to assume the chairmanship of the NAM, echoed these sentiments. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the freedom of the people, condemning what he described as the shallowness of some global actors' philosophical, ideological, and strategic perspectives.

"We, the resistance fighters of Uganda, are flabbergasted and look down with contempt at the philosophical, ideological, and strategic shallowness of some of the actors in the world. Why not respect the freedom of everybody if you say you are a democrat? How can you say you are a democrat and yet you want other people to be slaves?" President Museveni questioned.

The Non-Aligned Movement, originating during the collapse of colonial systems and the peak of the Cold War, holds significant historical importance. According to its website, the NAM has played a pivotal role in decolonization processes, shaping its mission to foster global peace and cooperation.

As the Gaza conflict persists, the organization finds itself at the forefront of international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and advocate for a peaceful resolution.