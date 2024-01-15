South Africa legal giants return from The Hague to heroes welcome

After a gruelling battle in the international arena, the South African Legal team finally returns from The Hague. Their tireless efforts have aimed to ensure justice and accountability prevail amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"You must not forget that the struggle continues this is just an episode in the long struggle. You heard Adila saying it's about 75 years of the occupation, so that struggle continues it will not end. This week marked an important episode, but it did not mark the culmination of a very crucial turning point. We must look at the issue through a legal lens.", Tembeka Ngcukaitobi-Advocate & Legal Scholar said.

As the war in Gaza reaches an unprecedented 100 days, the arrival of the South African Legal team brings hope and renewed determination. Their expertise and unwavering commitment to human rights have left a lasting impact on the global stage.

“That's our inspiration when President Mandela said South Africa is not free until Palestine is free that's something that remains deeply. Ofcourse we are also inspired by the Freedom Charter that says there shall be peace and friendship in the world.", Chrispin Phiri- Ministerial Spokesperson; RSA Department of Justice.

South Africans have sung the praises of the legal team, not only for calling for an immediate ceasefire and access to aid, but for heightening the plight of Palestinians globally.

"We have to show the world, okay even though they know that South Africa stands with Palestine ,South Africa stands with humanity. We have to show the world that the people in South Africa stand with our government we stand with Palestine.", this lady says.

For this other gentleman, "The world has already spoken to say this is genocide, we don't need a court case but we needed approval to say what the people of the world are saying is right".

As the world awaits a verdict from the International Court of Justice the raging conflict continues while scores lose lives and millions are displaced.

Malefetsane Peele for Africa News Johannesburg South Africa.