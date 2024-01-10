Uganda to destroy expired Covid vaccines worth $7m

Over 5.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, purchased through a World Bank loan by the Ugandan government, have expired, according to an audit report.

Valued at 28.1 billion Ugandan shillings ($7.3m; £5.8m), these vaccines will be withdrawn from health facilities and destroyed.

Additionally, the report by Uganda's Auditor General John Muwanga reveals that drugs, primarily HIV antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), worth $8.6m have expired due to changes in WHO treatment guidelines.

Authorities anticipate total losses from expired Covid vaccines to exceed $78m by year-end, with declining demand contributing to the issue, as confirmed by Moses Kamabare, head of Uganda's drug procurement agency.