Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisia: three "terrorists" shot dead in a mountainous area

Tunisia: three "terrorists" shot dead in a mountainous area
People watch as black smoke rises as the capital of Burkina Faso came under multiple attacks   -  
Copyright © africanews
AHMED OUOBA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Tunisia

Three "terrorists" were shot dead on Wednesday during an operation carried out by National Guard (gendarmerie) officers and military personnel in a mountainous area in west-central Tunisia, the Interior Ministry said.

They were killed during an ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the mountainous area of Kasserine, a town close to the border with Algeria.

"One soldier was wounded by terrorist fire", gendarmerie spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli told AFP.

This operation "reinforced by an air force unit" also led to the seizure of explosives, ammunition, and weapons, the ministry added, without giving details.

Since its revolution in 2011, Tunisia has seen a rise in the jihadist movement, responsible for the deaths of dozens of soldiers and police officers, as well as civilians and foreign tourists.

In recent years, the authorities claim to have made significant progress in the fight against jihadists.

Regular sweeps are carried out by the security forces in the mountainous area of Kasserine, which remains a hideout for jihadist elements.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..