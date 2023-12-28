Ivory Coast will deliver 50 million liters of gasoline monthly to Guinea

Ivory Coast will deliver 50 million liters of gasoline per month to Guinea, following the explosion and fire at the country's main fuel depot, Ivorian national television announced Wednesday evening.

“Côte d'Ivoire is committed to delivering 50 million liters of gasoline per month to Guinea,” said a journalist from Radiotélévision Ivoirienne (RTI), without specifying the duration of this aid.

“The practical terms of the contract and the security of the convoys will be signed this Thursday,” said another journalist from the channel, specifying that Guinea had a monthly need of 70 million liters of gasoline.

The Guinean Minister of the Economy, Moussa Cissé, met on Wednesday in Abidjan with the Ivorian Minister of Mines, Oil and Energy, Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly.

Saturday, five days after the explosion and fire in Conakry of the country's main fuel depot which left 24 dead and 454 injured, according to a new report, the Guinean government announced the resumption of gasoline distribution, in rationing it.

Twenty-five liters per vehicle and five liters per motorcycle and tricycle were authorized, with the use of cans prohibited.

The population was deprived of gasoline throughout the territory since the explosion and fire, leading to the paralysis of a large part of the economy.

Demonstrations in several localities last week sometimes turned into clashes between groups of young people demanding the return of gasoline to service stations and the security forces.

Furthermore, the Guinean government announced Wednesday that the fire at the fuel depot was "completely extinguished", in a press release sent to AFP.

In total, more than 11,000 people were directly affected by the fire.