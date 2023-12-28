General Hemetti Embarks on Diplomatic Tour Across East Africa Amid Sudanese Conflict

General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, also known as Hemetti, who commands the paramilitary forces engaged in conflict with the Sudanese army, arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday.

This comes on the heels of his first foreign visit to Uganda, marking a notable departure from the secrecy surrounding his movements since the conflict's inception.

Hemetti's position and movements have been shrouded in secrecy throughout the war.

However, his visit to Uganda is recognized as the first official trip abroad by the head of the Rapid Support Forces.

During his stay in Uganda, General Hemetti expressed his vision for negotiations, advocating for an end to the war and the reconstruction of a new Sudan. Emphasizing his commitment to the outcomes of the extraordinary meeting of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development heads of state and government held in Djibouti on December 9, 2023, he signalled a willingness to engage in diplomatic efforts.

These diplomatic manoeuvres coincide with heightened efforts by the East African organization, of which both Uganda and Ethiopia are members, to bring General Hemetti and army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane to the negotiating table.

The organization is actively working towards a peaceful resolution to the Sudanese conflict.

In addition to the regional diplomatic initiatives, Tagad Dum, representing the new Sudanese coalition comprising political parties and civil society organizations, visited on Monday. The coalition has urgently called for leaders from both camps to agree to a prompt meeting, adding another layer of diplomatic engagement in the quest for a resolution.