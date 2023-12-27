Medical progress in 2023: Advances against malaria and alzheimer's disease

The year 2023 has witnessed significant strides in the fight against malaria and Alzheimer's disease, marking a continued commitment to health and scientific progress despite the presumed end of the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by the World Health Organization.

New vaccines are being rolled out globally to combat seemingly incurable diseases such as malaria and Alzheimer's. Additionally, groundbreaking technologies aim to empower paralyzed individuals to regain the ability to walk.

In a crucial development, twelve countries across various regions of Africa are set to receive a total of 18 million doses of the world's very first antimalarial vaccine over the next two years. This deployment marks a pivotal step in addressing one of the leading causes of mortality on the continent.

Countries participating in the Antimalarial Vaccination Implementation Program, including Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi, will benefit from these doses to continue vaccination efforts in pilot regions. The initiative represents a collaborative effort to bring about positive health outcomes and combat the pervasive impact of malaria in affected regions.