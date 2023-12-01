Relatives of ousted Niger president say no news since October 18

Members of the family of ousted Nigerien president Mohamed Bazoum said Thursday that they had not heard from him since October 18 and denounced "abusive arrests and searches" targeting some of them.

“Since October 18 we have had no news from President Bazoum, his wife Khadija Mabrouk and their son Salem, taken hostage by the presidential guard,” says a press release from the Bazoum family consulted by AFP.

Since he was overthrown on July 26 by a military coup, Mohamed Bazoum has been sequestered in his presidential residence with his wife and son.

The statement further states that "several members of our family are subject to abusive arrests and searches by military authorities. "

“We have noted a certain fixation on the family of President Bazoum and a certain violation of all procedural rules when it comes to initiating proceedings against its members,” said Ould Salem Said, the lawyer. of the family during a press conference.

According to the lawyer, the homes of a niece of Mohamed Bazoum and that of another relative were searched Tuesday in Niamey.

On Sunday, “unidentified armed elements kidnapped” Ali Bey Mahjoub, a banking sector executive and uncle of Mr. Bazoum, he said. For this case, he announced that he had already filed "a complaint" with the prosecution for "kidnapping, kidnapping and arbitrary detention".

On November 9, Ali Mabrouk, a traditional chief and brother of Mr. Bazoum's wife, "was arrested" by elements of the gendarmerie in Zinder (south) and "placed in police custody", according to the lawyer, worried to know that those arrested "will be referred to the Military Tribunal".

Niger has been ruled since July 26 by a military regime led by General Abdourahamane Tiani. In the aftermath of the coup, several dignitaries of the former regime, notably ministers and deputies, were incarcerated in various prisons across the country.

A few days later, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened to intervene militarily to reinstate President Bazoum in office - which it did not do - and imposed heavy sanctions. economic and financial against Niger.