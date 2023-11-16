Tunisia ready for Sao Tome in World Cup 2026 qualification Group H match

Tunisia trained in the nation's capital on Monday, ahead of their opening game in World Cup 2026 qualification Group H against Sao Tome and Principe.

Jalel Kadri's Eagles of Carthage will go into the game as hot favourites, despite slumping to a 2-0 defeat by Japan in a friendly international last time out on 17th October and a 4-0 reverse to South Korea four days before that.

''We have respect for any opponent and we know that every match has its specific qiualities. For our match on Friday, we need to do a good job and make a good impression" says Montassar Talb. "We have two major matches coming up. We must find our rhythm and confidence in ourselves. We know that the African Cup will be in January (before the world cup). We are ready for both of these events'' the defender stressed.

For the team's captain Youssef M'sakni there are no small teams in African football anymore. "In Africa, there are no weak teams anymore. All African players are moving at a high level. We must be aware of this. We are going to watch videos (of opur opponents) today. I expect that this match will be difficult. It could be made more easy for us if we do a good job in the first half."

Sao Tome and Principe currently sit 154 places below Tunisia in the FIFA rankings and were thrashed 6-0 by Nigeria in qualification for January's Africa Cup of Nations in their most recent game.

In addition, they haven't scored a goal in their last 300 minutes of competitive action.

Tunisia are unbeaten at home in 2 and-a-half years and will be confident of getting their campaign off to a winning start before they travel to Malawi to take on 'The Flames' in Lilongwe on 21st November.