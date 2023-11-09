Madagascar: At least 16 injured in opposition protests as tensions rise ahead presidential

**At least sixteen people were injured Wednesday in new demonstratons that turned violent at the Stade des Bareas Antananarivo, Madagascar's capital.****Among the injured were four policemen.**The latest incident comes as Madagascar reels from tensions ahead of the November 16 presidential election.

Wednesday’s umpteenth march by the opposition coalition 'Collectif des candidats' saw the opposition lawmaker for Antananarivo's fifth constituency, Fetra Ralam/boza/fimbolo/lona, arrested for questioning by the police.

The protests by the coalition of opposition candidates taking part in the upcoming elections, are being held to denounce what they have called “an illegitimate electoral process".

Thirteen candidates are running for next week's election including the incumbent president Andry Rajoelina who is seeking a second term. But things seem to have gotten to a rocky start.

Last month the Constitutional Court dismissed appeals to have Preident Andry Rajoelina's candidacy declared void over his dual French nationality, sparking opposition anger.