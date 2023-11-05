Senegal: people demonstrated in support of Palestinians

Senegal
Thousands of people demonstrated around the world on Saturday, in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip hit by Israeli bombing in retaliation for Hamas's bloody attack on October 7.
In Senegal, 200 supporters were gathered outside the Grand Mosque in Dakar, with the Palestinian flag and placards denouncing a genocide going on.
"I'm here today, as people are all over the world, to call for a halt to the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, to tell Israel to stop this massacre, to tell Israel that the children it is massacring have done nothing wrong, to tell Israel to respect international law"
"I'm not here as an Arab or a Muslim. I'm here as a human being because the atrocities that I've seen happening in Gaza.. I'm here today to support my people, to stop the appartheid, to stop the genocide and to save the people of Gaza."
The Israeli army has been conducting ground operations in parallel with its strikes, and on Sunday it once again call the population to evacuate to protect themselves from the fighting.
01:20
Tunisian MPs debate bill that would criminalize normalization with Israel
01:10
South Africa calls for UN force to protect Gaza civilians
01:37
France: Senegal buys belongings of former leader Senghor after deal with auctioneer, heir
11:00
Building Africa's largest audio library [Inspire Africa]
Go to video
Israel-Hamas war: "drone" injures six in Egyptian border town
Go to video
South Africa: ANC support falls below 50% (poll)