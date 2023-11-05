Senegal: people demonstrated in support of Palestinians

Thousands of people demonstrated around the world on Saturday, in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip hit by Israeli bombing in retaliation for Hamas's bloody attack on October 7.

In Senegal, 200 supporters were gathered outside the Grand Mosque in Dakar, with the Palestinian flag and placards denouncing a genocide going on.

"I'm here today, as people are all over the world, to call for a halt to the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, to tell Israel to stop this massacre, to tell Israel that the children it is massacring have done nothing wrong, to tell Israel to respect international law"

"I'm not here as an Arab or a Muslim. I'm here as a human being because the atrocities that I've seen happening in Gaza.. I'm here today to support my people, to stop the appartheid, to stop the genocide and to save the people of Gaza."

The Israeli army has been conducting ground operations in parallel with its strikes, and on Sunday it once again call the population to evacuate to protect themselves from the fighting.