Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ghana, South Africa sign visa waiver deal

Ghana, South Africa sign visa waiver deal
Aircraft lined up at London's Heathrow Airport, Thursday Feb.17, 2005,   -  
Copyright © africanews
DAVE CAULKIN/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Ghana

The governments of Ghana and South Africa have reached a visa waiver agreement to allow citizens of both countries to travel visa-free.

This was made known by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a post made on the social networking platform, X, where it said both countries have entered into an “agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.”

“Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to 90 days without recourse to work.

According to the post, the agreement takes effect from 1 November.

South Africa also reached a similar agreement with Kenya in January.

South Africa is Africa’s second-largest economy, after Nigeria. However, the two African giants have no such visa waiver agreement. There is also no indication that such an agreement is in the works between both countries.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..