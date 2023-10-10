Morocco post-earthquake challenges

A month has passed since a devastating earthquake struck Morocco, resulting in the tragic loss of nearly 3,000 lives and widespread destruction of buildings in villages across the Atlas Mountains. As the dust settles, residents are now faced with the formidable task of rebuilding their lives and communities.

In Amizmiz, a village located 36 miles (58 kilometers) from Marrakech, signs of recovery are slowly emerging amid the debris where once stood homes. The heartbeat of village life is gradually returning, but the stark reality is sinking in - the journey to recovery will be lengthy and challenging. Among the concerns that weigh heavily on the minds of residents are housing, economic revival, and the need for psychological support for their fellow community members.

Soukaina El Bouch, along with her family, has relocated to a makeshift tent on the outskirts of the town. Living conditions are far from ideal, lacking basic amenities such as electricity, showers, kitchens, or toilets. The hardship is palpable.

The Moroccan government has outlined plans to provide assistance to families for the reconstruction of their destroyed homes. However, it's important to note that this assistance will not extend to renters like Khadija Rajifi, whose residence was among the casualties of the earthquake. Those who did not own homes prior to the disaster will have to rely on a modest stipend of 2,500 dirhams ($243) for support, whereas homeowners will receive rebuilding funds and the opportunity to return to their properties.

While the scars of the earthquake are still visible in Amizmiz, there are signs of resilience within the community. Some businesses have bravely reopened their doors, with their owners determined to bounce back despite the formidable challenges they face.

Abderrahim Ait Boujemaa, for instance, recently reopened his corner store, which had been forced to close due to earthquake damage. The store is situated on the ground floor of a three-story building, where the exterior walls of the upper floors still bear cracks and require extensive repair. Although some loyal customers have returned, many others have tragically perished or fled the area. Ait Boujemaa also expresses concern for those customers who had outstanding credit for items purchased before the earthquake and have not yet returned to settle their debts.

The path to recovery for Amizmiz and its residents is undoubtedly steep, but their determination and resilience serve as beacons of hope amid the aftermath of this devastating natural disaster.