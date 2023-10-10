Election day in Liberia

Polling stations opened at 8 AM GMT in Liberia Tuesday (Oct. 10) with over 2.4 million registered voters set to cast a ballot for general elections.

Incumbent president George Weah faces 19 candidates.

To win the presidency, a candidate must get at least 50 percent plus one of the votes cast.

If no party reaches that threshold, the two parties with the most votes in the first round will proceed to a run-off election in November.

Voters will also elect members of the House of Representatives and the Senate at the end of their term of office.

The cost-of-living crisis, development and the establishment of a war crimes court to bring to justice the key figures behind the country's civil wars conflict, are some of the main election issues.

Liberia's main parties have pledged to uphold peace during the polls, despite clashes between rival camps in the final days of the campaign.

Polling stations will close at 6 PM GMT.

First results are expected within 15 days.