Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets fired from Gaza

Israel’s iron dome air defences intercepting Hamas missiles over Tel Aviv on Saturday night as Western allies expressed unconditional support for Israel. The United States warned

Speaking in France, President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen was one of many European leaders condemning Hamas. She described its attacks as “terrorism in its most despicable form”

As an emergency cabinet meeting in Israel was told at least 250 Israelis had been killed and fifteen hundred wounded, western governments began efforts to find a diplomatic solution.

Air raid sirens wailed across southern and central Israel, as well as in Jerusalem on Saturday, and there were major disruptions at Tel Aviv airport where many carriers cancelled flights.

Israel said schools would reman closed on Sunday which marks the start of the week.

Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, leading to Israel's crippling blockade of the impoverished enclave of 2.3 million people.

Israel and Hamas have since fought several wars. The last major military exchange, in May, killed 34 Palestinians and one Israeli.

Violence also erupted across the West Bank, including annexed east Jerusalem, with five Palestinians killed and 120 wounded in clashes with Israeli forces and settlers, Palestinian medical services said.

Countries around the world condemned the wave of attacks by Hamas, which Israel, the United States and European Union consider a terrorist group.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the attack "terrorism in its most despicable form".

But Hamas drew support from other foes of Israel, with Iran's supreme leader declaring he was "proud".

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland warned of "a dangerous precipice" and called on all sides to "pull back from the brink".