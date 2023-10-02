Supporters of Egypt's Sisi gather for election campaign rally

Supporters of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held national flags and chanted slogans during an election campaign rally outside the Cairo University campus in Giza on Monday. Sisi is expected to announce his reelection bid soon.

Last week, the country's election commissioned said presidential elections would be held in December, for months than earlier scheduled.

"We all came out today to support and endorse President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi because of the giant projects he is undertaking, the results of which will soon appear. There is no better person than President al-Sisi for the coming period," said Hasan Afifi, teacher, supporter of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Candidates will submit their bids in October, which will be followed by campaigns from November 9 to 29.

Sisi was elected for the first time in 2014 before being reelected in 2018, with both occasions deemed not free by observers.