Niger: RSF calls for release of detained journalist

Niger
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Monday called on the Niger authorities to "immediately" release a Niger journalist who was arrested two days ago for an as yet unknown reason.
"Since journalist Samira Sabou was arrested at her home on 30 September, her family has had no news of her. RSF calls on the Niger authorities to reveal where she is being held and to allow her lawyer to see her. She must be released without delay", wrote RSF on X (formerly Twitter).
According to the Nigerien media outlet Aïr info, Samira Sabou was arrested "at around 17:30 (16:30 GMT) in Niamey".
The reason for her arrest is not yet known.
The journalist was imprisoned in June 2020 and tried on defamation charges following publications concerning the over-invoicing of military equipment purchases, before being acquitted.
She was arrested following a complaint lodged by Sani Mahamadou Issoufou, the son and former deputy chief of staff of former president Mahamadou Issoufou (2011-2021).
Niger has been ruled for more than two months by a military regime that came to power in a coup d'état that overthrew the elected president Mohamed Bazoum.
Go to video
Tear gas fired at opposition in Madagascar
Go to video
Uganda's constitutional court to hear challenges against anti-homosexuality law
01:02
Pics of the day: September 26, 2023
01:05
Niger: regime responds to news of French withdrawal
01:40
Pan-Africanist activist Kemi Seba arrives in Niamey
01:16
US to 'evaluate' Niger ties after France kicked out