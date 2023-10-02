Niger: RSF calls for release of detained journalist

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Monday called on the Niger authorities to "immediately" release a Niger journalist who was arrested two days ago for an as yet unknown reason.

"Since journalist Samira Sabou was arrested at her home on 30 September, her family has had no news of her. RSF calls on the Niger authorities to reveal where she is being held and to allow her lawyer to see her. She must be released without delay", wrote RSF on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the Nigerien media outlet Aïr info, Samira Sabou was arrested "at around 17:30 (16:30 GMT) in Niamey".

The reason for her arrest is not yet known.

The journalist was imprisoned in June 2020 and tried on defamation charges following publications concerning the over-invoicing of military equipment purchases, before being acquitted.

She was arrested following a complaint lodged by Sani Mahamadou Issoufou, the son and former deputy chief of staff of former president Mahamadou Issoufou (2011-2021).

Niger has been ruled for more than two months by a military regime that came to power in a coup d'état that overthrew the elected president Mohamed Bazoum.