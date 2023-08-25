Liverpool manager rules out Salah sale

Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia.
Sections of the British media reported Thursday that Al-Ittihad wanted to buy the 31-year-old Salah, who has two years left on his deal at Liverpool.
“There's nothing to talk about from our point of view,” Klopp said Friday. "Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for the things we do, essential.
"There's nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be ‘no.'"
Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has said this month the Egypt forward was committed to Liverpool.
01:13
BRICS admits six new members as bloc seeks bigger say in global affairs
01:01
Ethiopia announces joint Saudi probe into alleged migrant killings
00:50
HRW accuses Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopian migrants
01:41
Saudi Arabia: Neymar jerseys sell out in Riyadh
01:00
No goals for Benzema on league debut as Al Ittihad cruise past Al Raed
01:10
Egypt's Sissi hosts Jordanian, Palestinian leaders to discuss 'two-state solution'