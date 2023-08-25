Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Liverpool manager rules out Salah sale

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday August 19, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Rui Vieira/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia.

Sections of the British media reported Thursday that Al-Ittihad wanted to buy the 31-year-old Salah, who has two years left on his deal at Liverpool.

“There's nothing to talk about from our point of view,” Klopp said Friday. "Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for the things we do, essential.

"There's nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be ‘no.'"

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has said this month the Egypt forward was committed to Liverpool.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..