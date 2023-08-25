China's Xi vows support for Africa's integration

Brics Summit
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and China's leader Xi Jingping co-chaired a China-Africa roundtable in Johannesburg on Thursday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
The BRICS bloc of developing economies includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Xi praised the joint statement between China and Africa.
“It reflects our firm support on African integration and will send strong voice to the international community for solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa on international affairs and justice,” said Xi.
The Chinese leader said China will release initiatives and plans on supporting Africa on industrialisation, agricultural modernisation and education.
“We are convinced that solid African integration and modernisation of China and Africa will provide new engines to the world economic growth and will contribute positive energy to the international fairness and justice,” Xi said.
