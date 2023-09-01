Welcome to Africanews

Beninese President Patrice Talon in Beijing for a 4-day state visit

Benin President Patrice Talon (L) with China's President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sep. 1, 2018.   -  
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

and CGTN

China

Republic of Benin's President Patrice Talon kicked off a four-day state visit to China on Thursday (Aug. 31).

He arrived in Beijing and was welcomed by the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister.

During this visit, he is expected to meet with his counterpart President Xi Jinping then with the Chinese Premier and China's top legislator.

The Beninese delegation includes the finance minister, the Foreign affairs minister as well as the minister of Industry and commerce.

President Talon will attend the global summit for the service trade fair that starts on Saturday.

China's foreign ministry said that the state visit will further deepen the close ties between the two countries as well as the ties between China and Africa.

Benin and China celebrated the 50th anniversary of re-establishment of bilateral ties last year.

Additional sources • Présidence du Bénin

