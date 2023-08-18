Kenyan sets himself on fire over cost of living

An unidentified man set himself on fire on Thursday, in Mombasa allegedly to protest the harsh economic challenges facing millions of Kenyans.

He had climbed on top of a statue in the middle of a busy roundabout before setting himself alight.

The rising cost of living amid a business slowdown and job cuts has pushed millions of Kenya into despair.

The man was incensed by locals who claimed that he was setting himself on fire because he had stolen some goods.

In a video that emerged online, the man was seen pouring liquid suspected to be a flammable substance on his body before lighting himself.

A police officer based in Mombasa confirmed the incident to local media.

The man was rescued and taken to the nearby Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he is being treated.

The rise in the cost of living has primarily been linked to surging fuel prices, persistent drought conditions, and the depreciation of the Shilling.

Kenyans have previously taken to the streets to protest against the high cost of living.