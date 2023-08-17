At least 36 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush, helicopter crash

The Nigerian military announced on Thursday that no less than 36 of its valiant soldiers were killed in their line of duty, facing off against armed gangs in the northern-central region of Niger state.

These resolute efforts to quell the menace of these marauding gangs have underscored the grave challenges posed by rampant criminality in the region.

For the past two years, the northwest region of Nigeria has been under siege by heavily armed groups, causing widespread devastation. The brazen acts of kidnapping and wanton bloodshed have cast a shadow of fear over communities, rendering roads treacherous and farmlands perilous.

In the unfortunate incident that unfolded on August 14, an ambush struck with ruthless precision near Kundu village, ensnaring both officers and soldiers in its deadly grip.

The toll of this assault was profound, claiming the lives of three officers and 22 soldiers, while leaving seven soldiers wounded. It was a tragic turn of events that shook the nation.

Amidst the turmoil, hope turned to tragedy as an Air Force Mi-171 helicopter, sent to evacuate the fallen heroes, met a grim fate near Chukuba village in Shiroro. Regrettably, this endeavor to provide aid ended in disaster, with lives lost.

Though the cause of the crash remains uncertain, sources within the military suggest that the helicopter may have been targeted by gang members, unleashing a fatal barrage.

Major-General Edward Buba, the voice of the defense, spoke somberly on the incident: "The helicopter crashed with 14 of the earlier killed in action personnel, seven of the earlier wounded in action personnel, two pilots, and two crew members." The heartfelt statement expressed the gravity of the situation, underlining the need for investigation into the air crash and the ongoing efforts to retrieve the fallen.

Even as these painful events unfold, the battle against the pervasive menace rages on. The resilience of Nigeria's security forces is being tested on multiple fronts, from contending with a violent secessionist group in the east to grappling with the lethal herder-farmer conflict in central states.

Meanwhile, a 13-year insurgency against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) continues to challenge the resolve of the nation's defenders in the north.

In a glimmer of hope, a separate military operation in Kaduna state yielded a small victory against the tide of lawlessness. Acting on a tipoff, troops successfully rescued 10 hostages from the clutches of their captors in a village within the Igabi local government.

The operation culminated in a fierce gun battle, which tragically claimed the lives of the abductors.

These dual accounts paint a vivid picture of the multifaceted struggle that Nigeria faces today. While resilience and bravery remain unwavering in the face of adversity, the toll of this relentless battle for security and stability is immeasurable.