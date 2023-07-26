Sudan’s pro-democracy bloc discusses initiatives to end war

A Sudanese pro-democracy bloc on Tuesday (Jul. 25) called for an end to the conflict in the country and rejected the presence of multiple armies in Sudan.

Speaking to reporters in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, the bloc, known as the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, outlined their desire that a solution to end the conflict would lead to the creation of a "Sudanese state free from wars and the building of an armed forces that serve the Sudanese people based on principles and values".

"We are against the multiple armies," Yasir Arman, executive office member of the bloc said.

Arman also said the bloc did not object to the entry of forces from East Africa (IGAD) and the international community into the country to monitor any ceasefire and an end to the fighting.

"There should be preparation for the deployment of these forces to monitor the final ceasefire as part of the process to end the war, not to occupy Sudan,” he stressed.

Sudan has plunged into chaos since mid-April when monthslong tensions between the military and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere across the northeastern African nation.

The conflict its Sudan's army general against RSF paramilitary commander has killed thousands and displaced over 2 million people.

Horrors of the conflict include rapes and attacks on hospitals.

Representatives of the FFC, an alliance which combines several political parties and militants called for accountability.

"In this context, we affirm that we deal with violations as a matter of human rights and ethics," Sediq al Sadik al- Mahdi, an executive office member for the Sudan Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change said.

"We demand an immediate cessation of all types of violations and the conduct of an independent investigation to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable. Effective mechanisms should be adopted to provide justice for the victims, hold the perpetrators accountable, provide reparations, and compensate the affected individuals."

The conflict derailed Sudanese hopes of restoring the country’s transition to democracy, which had begun after the ouster of long time ruler Al-Bashir. A coup, led by the military and RSF, disrupted the transition in October 2021.