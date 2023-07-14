Welcome to Africanews

Italian Coast Guard rescues 800 migrants

Migrants disembarking in Italy   -  
cleared

By Africanews

Italy

A total of 800 migrants arrived in the Italian port of Reggio Calabria on Thursday.

Among the new arrivals were the parents of a child whose body was found dead off the coast of Lampedusa.

The group also included 50 people who had been rescued by the Italian Coast Guard while attempting to sail from Lampedusa to the Italian mainland.

