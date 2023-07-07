First trailer of Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' unveiled

The life of the King of Reggae Bob Marley will be brougt to the big screen for the first time in 2024.

"Bob Marley: One Love" is produced by Ziggy and Cedella Marley, the children of the legend as well as his widow Rita. “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green helmed the biopic.

Jamaican culture became more popular because of Bob Marley's music. He spoke of harmony, and respect in his songs.

Paramount Pictures unveiled Thursday (Jul. 06) the trailer of the biopic. "[...] Discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music," the production and distribution company said.

"Bob Marley: One Love" is set for release on January 12, 2024. It follows Robert Nesta Marley's career from his early days to becoming an icon in the 70's.

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as Marley alongside Lashana Lynch, who plays his wife Rita Marley.

The legacy of the superstar who died in 1981 lives on.