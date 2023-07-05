Tunisia's authorities issue custodial order against migrants

Illegal immigration
Authorities in Tunisia issued a custodial order against dozens of illegal migrants this Wednesday following scuffles with local residents on Monday.
The incident occurred in Tunisia's second largest city, Sfax.
On Monday, a 38-year-old Tunisian man was stabbed by a group of sub-Saharan migrants sparking a wave of unrest.
Authorities have announced that another group of 22 irregular migrants is appearing in court this Wednesday.
Four Tunisians were also accused of hosting illegal migrants in buildings belonging to them.
Tunisia's second-largest city is a departure point for many migrants hoping to reach Italy, and tensions have been rising in Sfax for months.
On Tuesday, another group of 55 migrants reached the Italian island of Lampedusa. The group includes migrants from Liberia, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.
