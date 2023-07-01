Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Rwanda's Paul Rusesabagina denounces "authoritarian" regime in Kigali

Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda", attends a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda, Friday Feb. 26, 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
Muhizi Olivier/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Rwanda

Rwandan political critic Paul Rusesabagina, internationally renowned for saving hundreds of people during the Tutsi genocide in 1994, denounced on Saturday the situation in the country.

In his first public address since his surprise release from prison last March, the vocal opponent of Rwandan President Paul Kagame described the regime as authoritarian.

The message was launched on a social media platform to coincide with Rwanda's proclamation of independence on July 1st, 1962.

Human rights activists accuse Rwanda - ruled with an iron fist by President Paul Kagame since the end of the genocide in which 800,000 people were killed - of repressing freedom of expression and opposition.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..