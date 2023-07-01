Rwanda's Paul Rusesabagina denounces "authoritarian" regime in Kigali

Rwandan political critic Paul Rusesabagina, internationally renowned for saving hundreds of people during the Tutsi genocide in 1994, denounced on Saturday the situation in the country.

In his first public address since his surprise release from prison last March, the vocal opponent of Rwandan President Paul Kagame described the regime as authoritarian.

The message was launched on a social media platform to coincide with Rwanda's proclamation of independence on July 1st, 1962.

Human rights activists accuse Rwanda - ruled with an iron fist by President Paul Kagame since the end of the genocide in which 800,000 people were killed - of repressing freedom of expression and opposition.