Rwanda's ruling coalition gets the highest number of seats in parliament

Rwanda's ruling coalition is leading with the highest number of seats in the legislative election with President Kagames Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), remaining largely dominant with more than 62% of the votes.

Other historic parties, notably the Liberal Party and the Social Democratic Party, received nearly 11% and 9% of the votes respectively.

Parties allied with the RPF, some of whose leaders are ministers, supported President Paul Kagame during the presidential campaign and followed him in his campaign meetings.

The two groups outside the coalition and its allies, PS Imberakuri and the Democratic Green Party finished with a little over 5% of the votes, thus reaching the minimum threshold to obtain seats in Parliament.

Following these proportional representation elections, the composition of the assembly is expected to change little compared to the one elected in 2018.

The electoral commission has not yet provided the distribution of the number of deputies by political party.

President Paul Kagame has won 99% of the vote in provisional results from Monday's presidential election in Rwanda, electoral authorities said, an outcome widely expected as the country's long-time ruler aims to extend this three-decade grip on power.

Kagame's opponents — Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana — were getting under 1% of the vote in provisional results accounting for 79% of all ballots cast.