San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama first overall

Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, headed to San Antonio with enormous expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation. The selection of the 19-year-old from France that had been a foregone conclusion for months was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Charlotte Hornets selected Alabama’s Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, giving them an athletic 6-foot-9 wing with a smooth shooting stroke from the perimeter.

Scoot Henderson was picked by the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, behind Victor Wembanyama by San Antonio and Brandon Miller by Alabama.

Bilal Coulibaly was a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft. Coulibaly was taken as the No. 7 pick on Thursday night; the pick was made by Indiana, amid reports that it is being sent to the Washington Wizards.

Coulibaly spent this past season with Boulogne-Levallois of the French league — with Wembanyama on the same team. Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick by San Antonio, lobbied that Coulibaly should be a top-5 pick.