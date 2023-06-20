Idris Elba calls for peaceful election in Sierra Leone

British A-list actor Idris Elba, who also has Sierra Leonese citizenship and heritage, has called for a peaceful general election in Sierra Leone, which will take place on Saturday.

"This election, please let it be peaceful," he said in a message in pidgin English.

He reminded young people that they have the "power" in this vote, and that if the country is destroyed due to violence, it will be down to Sierra Leonese to have to patch it back up again.

"Not only is the world watching," he said, but the whole of Africa.

Saturday's vote will be the country's sixth presidential vote since a military takeover in 1992.

It will see the incumbent, President Julius Maada bio of the Sierra Leone people's party (SLPP), go up against Dr. Samura Kamara of All people’s congress (APC).

There have been arrests of critical opposition voices in the run-up to the vote.

Elba's comments come on the same day that the commonwealth observer group in Sierra Leone, led by former Nigerian vice-president professor Yemi Osinbajo, called for peaceful elections to reflect the will of the people.

"The eyes of more than 2.5 billion people of the commonwealth, more than 60% of whom are young people under the age of 30, will be upon Sierra Leone. Watching, in solidarity and in hope," professor Osinbajo said.