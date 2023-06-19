Tunisia vows to defend borders against intrusion by migrants

Tunisia said Monday it would tighten its borders against intrusion by migrants.

While meeting the interior ministers of France and Germany, president Kais Saied said Tunisia would strengthen border security to stop migrants from finding passage or refugee in the country.

Saied also said a new approach to curbing irregular migration was necessary.

"Tunisia could not guard borders other than its own, and we do not accept becoming a settlement country," Saied said.

Tunisia is a key player in Europe's bid to stop migrants from crossing the Mediterranean in search of safety and better lives.

Last week in Tunis, the European Commission President said the bloc would extend more than 1 billion euros in financial assistance to Tunisia.

In February, Saied has stoked anti-African sentiment in Tunisia, when he accused migrants of seeking to distort the country's Arab identity.