Central African Republic hopes for first AFCON qualification squashed

In the capital Bangui, football enthusiasts gathered on Saturday to watch a football match between Central African Republic (CAR) and Angola, with the dream of a first qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

With the "home" match relocated to Douala in Cameroon, most of them were not satisfied with the play, although hope was restored at the start of the second half when captain Geoffrey Kondogbia scored the equalizer.

"The players gave their all, they got the job done but unfortunately that's the way it was. All we can say is well done! We can only applaud them and keep up the good work, because perhaps in the near future, the country will qualify for the finals," said Chris Yarafa Rousseau, a CAR Supporter.

The Central African team's hopes were later dashed away after their goalkeeper Dominique Youfeigane was sent off and replaced by Alladum Kolimba who also did not manage to keep the goalpost secure.

"If you look at the game, it's a defensive problem, the goalkeeper didn't know how to control his area. We're not giving up hope, we know that in the next few years, CAR could qualify for the CAN. We're not giving up hope. Allez les Fauves, allez les Fauves, allez Fauves," said Prince Bissa, a supporter.

Now in third place behind Ghana and Angola, Les Fauves no longer have their fate in their own hands ahead of the final matchday in September.