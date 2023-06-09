Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Opposition coalition wins legislative elections in Guinea-Bissau

Domingos Simões Pereira, then prime minister of Guinea-Bissau, speaks during the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in 2014   -  
Copyright © africanews
Seth Wenig/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Guinea-Bissau

The leader of the opposition in Guinea-Bissau celebrated on Thursday after the PAI-Terra Ranka coalition, led by his party, PAIGC, won the majority of seats in parliament.

The party of president Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Madem-G15, took 29 seats.

"As Guinea-Bissau won and as the PAI-Terra Ranka platform has always promised, we have responsibilities and we celebrate, yes we do, but we will respect all the children of Guinea who contributed to producing these results," saidDomingos Simões Pereira, leader of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) after the announcement.

Following the announcement by the electoral authorities, President Embalo announced he is ready to appoint Domingos Simões Pereira, the PAIGC president and leader of the PAI-Terra Ranka coalition, as Prime Minister.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..