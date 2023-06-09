Opposition coalition wins legislative elections in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau
The leader of the opposition in Guinea-Bissau celebrated on Thursday after the PAI-Terra Ranka coalition, led by his party, PAIGC, won the majority of seats in parliament.
The party of president Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Madem-G15, took 29 seats.
"As Guinea-Bissau won and as the PAI-Terra Ranka platform has always promised, we have responsibilities and we celebrate, yes we do, but we will respect all the children of Guinea who contributed to producing these results," saidDomingos Simões Pereira, leader of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) after the announcement.
Following the announcement by the electoral authorities, President Embalo announced he is ready to appoint Domingos Simões Pereira, the PAIGC president and leader of the PAI-Terra Ranka coalition, as Prime Minister.
Go to video
Mauritania: Ruling party confirms landslide victory in second round of legislative elections
Go to video
Long queues form as Togolese register to vote
01:32
Tunisian president denies racism accusation after migrant crackdown
00:10
Central African Republic: ex-president Francois Bozizé leaves Chad for Guinea-Bissau
Go to video
Breaking barriers: Women in Nigeria defy odds to contest in elections, but face uphill battle
01:08
Benin opposition wins 28 seats in early poll results