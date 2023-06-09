Opposition coalition wins legislative elections in Guinea-Bissau

The leader of the opposition in Guinea-Bissau celebrated on Thursday after the PAI-Terra Ranka coalition, led by his party, PAIGC, won the majority of seats in parliament.

The party of president Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Madem-G15, took 29 seats.

"As Guinea-Bissau won and as the PAI-Terra Ranka platform has always promised, we have responsibilities and we celebrate, yes we do, but we will respect all the children of Guinea who contributed to producing these results," saidDomingos Simões Pereira, leader of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) after the announcement.

Following the announcement by the electoral authorities, President Embalo announced he is ready to appoint Domingos Simões Pereira, the PAIGC president and leader of the PAI-Terra Ranka coalition, as Prime Minister.