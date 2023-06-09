“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" actors share their experiences

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is the latest in the sci-fi franchise, originally brought to the big screen by filmmaker Michael Bay.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the new film, which is the seventh installment in the Transformers series, follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots as they team up with another form of Transformers known as the Maximals to fight against a villain capable of destroying the entire planet.

It features a large ensemble cast including Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Liza Koshy and Pete Davidson and takes the audience back to the '90s.

"We see this friction between the Transformers and the humans," explains Ramos. "And, you know, it's just a you know, we see how the trust has to be earned between both characters. But that's not only for that. I think that it's a microcosm for all the characters, right? Everybody's got to kind of earn each other's trust."

It was recording artist Nwigwe's first acting role - something he describes as an "immaculate experience."

Recalling the day he was told he got the part, Nwigwe said "I could not believe it. I leaned over to my wife a couple of times and like, 'Yo, I'm really in the movie. Is that not insane?' It's incredible."

Much of the filming took place in parts of Peru, including 15th-century Inca citadel Machu Picchu.

"It was incredible. When we when we got there, they had a shaman come and bless the land just for us to be able to film on it," recalls Fishback.

"And it was the most beautiful experience I've ever had. And it made me feel like, you know, you going to be far away from home shooting this and is in the middle of quarantine and COVID and things like that. But we're doing a great thing. And it's going to be a transformative experience."

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" hits U.K. theaters on June 9.