Normalcy slowly returns in Senegal following deadly protests

Normalcy is finally settling in Senegal after deadly confrontations between the police and the supporters of the embattled opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after a Dakar court found him guilty on charges of corrupting the youths.

The bustling city once again came back to its usual routine with informal establishments, which accounts for a larger percentage of workers, resuming their activities.

Some of the city residents said the demos are economically unsustainable.

"We really hope that the demonstrations will stop so that activities can resume. We've got Tabaski coming up in less than a month and lots of other events to prepare for, but nothing's happening at the moment. I really want things to get back to normal so that we can meet our needs," said Abdoulaye Tine, a taxi driver.

"These are difficult times. We live from day to day, so going days without work is a real problem because our business is at a standstill, the movement of people is complicated and we can no longer earn a daily income. The informal sector is our livelihood and it's the sector most affected," said Babacar Séne, a clothes salesman.

Clashes between Sonko's supporters and police broke out after the ruling, leading to 15 deaths over two days, according to government figures.

Shops and businesses were ransacked.