Tunisian president Saied meets religious leaders

A week after the deadly shooting outside a synagogue in Djerba that resulted in five deaths, Tunisian president Kais Saied re-affirmed his country as a place of tolerance during a meeting held on Wednesday with Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders.

"This is an important historical meeting that attests to the tolerance and coexistence that has characterized Tunisia for centuries", said Tunisian president Kais Saied.

Tunisia's chief rabbi, Haim Bittan, also spoke on behalf of the Jewish community.

"The meeting with the president was excellent. He said everything he had in his heart. He gave us good explanations. I am convinced that the Jews of Tunisia live like all others Tunisians. He gave us the assurance that what happened (in Djerba, Ed.) will not happen again", said the chef rabbi.

On Wednesday, local media reported that four people linked to the attacker were arrested and placed in custody.

The attack against the Ghriba synagogue, the oldest synagogue in Africa took place on the island of Djerba during the annual Jewish pilgrimage on May 9th.