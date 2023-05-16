Welcome to Africanews

Namibia recognises same-sex marriages contracted abroad

Dozens of people cheer and dance as they take part in the LGBT community pride Parade in on July 29, 2017 in Windhoek   -  
Copyright © africanews
HILDEGARD TITUS/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AFP

Namibia

Namibia's Supreme Court on Tuesday recognised same-sex marriages contracted abroad between citizens and foreign spouses, a landmark ruling in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

The decision overturns a ruling reached last year by the High Court, which refused to accept same-sex marriages concluded outside Namibia.

Two Namibian nationals had sought recourse from the courts after the ministry of home affairs and immigration refused to grant permits to same-sex foreign spouses whom they had married outside the country.

"This Court accordingly found that the approach of the Ministry to exclude spouses, including the appellants, in a validly concluded same-sex marriage... infringes both the interrelated rights to dignity and equality of the appellants," the ruling said.

Annette Seiler, who is married to German national Anita Seiler-Lilles, brought the case along with Namibian citizen Johann Potgieter and his South African husband, Matsobane Daniel Digashu.

Their marriages were respectively concluded in Germany and South Africa

Namibia has seen a flurry of court cases on the rights of same-sex couples to marry, become parents and immigrate.

Homosexuality is illegal in Namibia under a rarely-enforced 1927 sodomy law dating to its period under South African rule.

South Africa, under its liberal post-apartheid constitution, is the sole African nation which allows gay marriage, legalised in 2006.

In March this year, the same paramount court overturned a decision by a lower court to grant citizenship to a gay couple's four-year-old son who was born in neighbouring South Africa through surrogacy.

