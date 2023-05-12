I.coast: France reaffirms its commitment against jihadism

France reaffirmed on Thursday (May 11) in Côte d'Ivoire its commitment and that of the European Union (EU) in the fight against jihadism in Africa, rejecting the accusation " in relation to their support to Ukraine.

The French Secretary of State for Development. and Ivorian Minister of Defense held a press conference at the International Academy for Combating Terrorism (AILCT) in Jacqueville, near Abidjan, where African soldiers are trained in the fight against jihadism.

"In July of last year, a conference was held in Paris to mobilize funds for this second phase. The harvest was fruitful, especially since the European Union has pledged to contribute about ten million euros for the second phase," Ivorian Defence Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara hailed.

In West Africa, Côte d'Ivoire is one of the last partners of France in the fight against jihadists since the departure of French troops from Mali and Burkina Faso, demanded by their leaders, two military men, Assimi Goïta and Ibrahim Traoré, who ascended to power through a coup respectively in 2020 and 2022.

"You can always count on France's total and determined commitment to this project. And you know very well that we are more than ever committed alongside our African partners in the fight against terrorism," the French Secretary of State for Development Chrysoula Zacharopoulou said.

The UN raised the alarm in March over Sahel region becoming a new hub for terrorism.