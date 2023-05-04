South Africa police apologises after names of rape victims leaked online

South Africa National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola has issued a public apology to the victims of the Krugersdorp attack where eight women were raped in July 2022.

The apology from the authorities follows the public release of personal information of the eight women that included their names and surnames, age and physical addresses.

The personal information of the victims were disclosed on the police WhatsApp groups, which found its way to social media.

The South Africa Police Service regrets the disclosure of such personal information and apologises to the victims for the information breach and the hardship caused as a result.

Following the incident, General Masemola ordered an internal departmental investigation into the matter.

The final report after conclusion of the investigation found that indeed the personal information of victims was released inappropriately but no ill-intent was found.