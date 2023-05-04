Welcome to Africanews

20 Senegalese and Bissau-Guineans evacuated from Sudan

20 Senegalese and Bissau-Guineans evacuated from Sudan
Smoke rises in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 22, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Marwan Ali/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Sudan

Dakar has announced that it has evacuated around twenty Senegalese and Bissau-Guineans from Sudan, a country plunged for two weeks into fighting between armed groups which has led to the massive evacuation of foreign nationals.

The Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims to have "proceeded on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, with the repatriation of 12 Senegalese and nine Bissau-Guineans from Sudan", in a press release dated May 2 received by AFP on Wednesday. Guinea -Bissau is a neighbor of Senegal.

These "candidates for voluntary return" were conveyed from Khartoum to Cairo and then transported to Dakar, according to this press release which does not specify the number of Senegalese who lived in Sudan or to be repatriated.

Fighting in Sudan, which has left hundreds dead, has pitted the two generals in command of the country since their 2021 putsch.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhane and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, known as Hemedti, had agreed to extend a three-day ceasefire to midnight on Sunday. , after mediation by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Despite the announcement of an "agreement in principle" for an extension until May 11 of a truce never respected until now, "clashes and explosions" occurred Wednesday in Khartoum, overflown by military planes, residents told AFP.

