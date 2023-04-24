Sudan conflict: Egyptian evacuees on buses reach safety at border

Egyptians were fleeing conflict-ridden Sudan on Monday as fighting continues there between two rival generals in Africa’s third largest country.

Coaches streamed through Egypt's Argeen border with Sudan, carrying evacuees onboard.

Foreign governments have also been airlifting hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety from Sudan.

Over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in the fighting between the Sudanese armed forces led by General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

“There is heavy shelling, there is no water, no electricity, it is an unstable situation. Jets are over us all the time, over the capital, we never expected something like this at all even in dreams, especially in Khartoum. This is something I can't describe, it is so difficult." Mona Othman, Sudanese national.

Last week, Egypt’s military evacuated 177 soldiers. On Sunday, the foreign ministry said 436 citizens had left by land. Over 10,000 Egyptians are thought to live in Sudan.