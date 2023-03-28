Algeria qualifies for next Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria qualified for the next Africa Cup of Nations after beating Niger2-1 on Monday.

The Fennecs are now top of Group F with 12 points and are guaranteed to finish among the top two teams in their group.

Nigeria, stunned at home by losing to Guinea-Bissau 1-0 last Friday, but on Monday got their revenge by winning by the same score line.

Algeria, playing at home, still had a hard time getting rid of Niger's Menas in a match relocated near Tunis.

The Nigeriens had a perfect start when Baghdad Bounedjah opened the scoring in the sixth minute after being set up by Riyad Mahrez. But in the second half, the Nigeriens had the chance to equalise, which was badly converted by Alhassane.