Sudanese police and demonstrators clash in the capital, Khartoum

Sudanese police and demonstrators clashed on Tuesday in the capital, Khartoum.

The pro-democracy demonstrators chanted "No to military rule" as they marched towards the presidential palace, denouncing last year's coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that derailed a transition to civilian rule.

According to eyewitnesses, thousands also demonstrated in the city of Wad Madani, south of Khartoum, and Gedaref in the east.

The United Nations reported over 370 people killed in clashes this year and at least 210,000 were forced from their homes.