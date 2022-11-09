Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudanese police and demonstrators clash in the capital, Khartoum

Police and demonstrators clash in Sudan's capital, Khartoum   -  
Copyright © africanews
-/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Sudan

Sudanese police and demonstrators clashed on Tuesday in the capital, Khartoum.

The pro-democracy demonstrators chanted "No to military rule" as they marched towards the presidential palace, denouncing last year's coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that derailed a transition to civilian rule.

According to eyewitnesses, thousands also demonstrated in the city of Wad Madani, south of Khartoum, and Gedaref in the east.

The United Nations reported over 370 people killed in clashes this year and at least 210,000 were forced from their homes.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..