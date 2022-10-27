South Africa: Charges dropped against 14 accused in gang rape case

In South Africa, 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing 8 female members of a film crew in July, were cleared of all charges.

The country's National Prosecuting Authority said Thursday (Oct 27) DNA results could not link any of the men to the rapes.

Reports of the crimes sparked violent protests in townships in western Johannesburg in August.

Community members accused the small-scale miners working in an abandoned mine shafts, near the mine where the crime took place, of being the perpetrators.

The Police then arrested more than 80 men before charges were ultimately laid against 14.

They are now facing charges related to immigration offenses as they are suspected to reside illegally in the country.

Amid public pressure, the police confirmed they will continue investigating to bring the real attackers to justice.

According to the official crime statistics, over 42,289 rapes were reported in 2019/2020, as well as more than 7,749 sexual assaults.